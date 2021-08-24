Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Down 4.1%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.45. 6,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 364,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,019,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after acquiring an additional 487,445 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,280,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $15,102,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.