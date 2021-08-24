Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Deckers Outdoor worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.35. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,607. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.14.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

