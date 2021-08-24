DeFi Yield Protocol Trading 25.6% Higher This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $8.00 million and $3.53 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00127200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00159215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,666.48 or 1.00030115 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.17 or 0.00995179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.11 or 0.06739961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,165,104 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

