Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report sales of $8.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $8.97 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $28.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.38 billion to $29.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.12 billion to $47.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

