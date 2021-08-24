DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits Market Cap of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.06 or 0.00415191 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001551 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.88 or 0.00960611 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.