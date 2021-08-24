Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Sunday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.
About Desane Group
