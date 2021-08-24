Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,380,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

