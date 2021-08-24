Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $17.07

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $16.00. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 302 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

