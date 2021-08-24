Destination XL Group (DXLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Destination XL Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 345.12%. The firm had revenue of $111.49 million for the quarter.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $338.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.54. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

