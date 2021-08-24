Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $417.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $417.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.62.

Shares of ULTA opened at $370.00 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $376.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

