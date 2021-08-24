Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $417.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $417.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.
ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.62.
Shares of ULTA opened at $370.00 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $376.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
