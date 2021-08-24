Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Trading Up 21.4%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (OTCMKTS:DHRPY)’s share price was up 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DHRPY)

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

