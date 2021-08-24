Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Oslo Asset Management AS

Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up approximately 13.8% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 20.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

DVN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 223,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

