Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,269 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Flowers Foods worth $63,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. 5,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.