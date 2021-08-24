Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 156,620 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 156,620 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $27,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,720. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.37.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.