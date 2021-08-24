DIGG Price Tops $48,581.32 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $48,581.32 or 1.01127514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $27.15 million and approximately $991,958.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DIGG has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00156504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.53 or 0.99570912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.54 or 0.00991970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.94 or 0.06690190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 559 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.