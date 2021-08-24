Digihost Technology (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.74. 175,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 379,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Digihost Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company. It has operations in cryptocurrency mining for its own account, as well as providing hosting services to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as HashChain Technology Inc and changed its name to Digihost Technology Inc in February 2020.

