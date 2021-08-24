Digital Insurance Token Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $952,480.28 and $19.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.55 or 0.00660907 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000766 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.