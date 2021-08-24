Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein Sells 59,735 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75.

On Thursday, June 3rd, A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $15,550,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $161.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.21.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

