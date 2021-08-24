DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $139.80 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.75 or 0.00526762 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003846 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.96 or 0.01191482 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,266,813 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.