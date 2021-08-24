Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Down 34.2% Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $272,099.59 and $23.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,142.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.22 or 0.06612011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.96 or 0.01327215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.00363724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00131213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.79 or 0.00645557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00334201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.00325924 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,693,831 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

