Digitex City Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.22 or 0.00791067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00099738 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

