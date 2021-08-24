disBalancer 1-Day Volume Tops $1.12 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.85 million and $1.12 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00052979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00125611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00156798 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.25 or 1.00137048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.40 or 0.00991805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.74 or 0.06637136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,293,343 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

