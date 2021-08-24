Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Trading 2% Higher

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48.

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.