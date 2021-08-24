dKargo Price Hits $0.18 (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. dKargo has a total market cap of $185.95 million and $40.55 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dKargo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.46 or 0.00810761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002019 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.