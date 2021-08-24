DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc. (OTC:DMGGF) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. 448,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,694,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DMG Blockchain Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF)

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions. It manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded on April 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

