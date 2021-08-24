DMScript (DMST) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $610,258.90 and $57,184.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00124836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00156959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,140.52 or 0.99895392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.35 or 0.00998837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.94 or 0.06708604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

