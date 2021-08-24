DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.83

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 16475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DNP)
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
