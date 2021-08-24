DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of DocuSign worth $110,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $290.89 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of -269.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

