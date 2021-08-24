DODO (DODO) Price Reaches $2.01 on Major Exchanges

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 11% higher against the dollar. DODO has a total market capitalization of $222.07 million and approximately $125.53 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can currently be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00004161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00050381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.53 or 0.00794526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00100129 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

