Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.30

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $39.11 billion and approximately $3.14 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.00365461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,991,421,415 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

