Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,786,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

NYSE:DG opened at $234.64 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

