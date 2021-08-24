DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 13,876 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 13,876 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total value of $2,552,628.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $3,905,220.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $8,076,241.79.

DASH stock traded up $4.37 on Tuesday, reaching $187.45. 2,099,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.37.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

