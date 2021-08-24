Douglas P. Baker Sells 4,000 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.

OPRX stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.36. 237,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,833. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 536.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.13.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

