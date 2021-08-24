Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,375 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Dover worth $68,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Dover by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.61. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

