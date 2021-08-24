Dovu (DOV) Price Up 27% This Week

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Dovu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Dovu has a market cap of $17.33 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dovu has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.91 or 0.00794443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00100219 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 709,812,517 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

