Doyle Wealth Management Has $1.28 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $251.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.16. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $251.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

