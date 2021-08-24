Doyle Wealth Management Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management owned 0.11% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

