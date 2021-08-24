DoYourTip (DYT) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $662,613.52 and approximately $32,221.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.54 or 0.00413597 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001471 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.46 or 0.00919198 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.