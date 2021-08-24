DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 119.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in DraftKings by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.0% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $4,988,417.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,331,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,099,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,428,364 shares of company stock worth $224,513,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

