Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Given Overweight Rating at Citigroup

Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EDV. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of EDV traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,725 ($22.54). The stock had a trading volume of 109,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,144. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,375.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. Draper Esprit VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,840 ($24.04).

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

