Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.78 (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.7799 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

A number of research firms have commented on DRETF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.