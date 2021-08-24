Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.78 (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.7799 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DRETF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.