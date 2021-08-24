DREP (DREP) Market Cap Reaches $6.74 Billion

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014887 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00794946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00099560 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001950 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

