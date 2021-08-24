Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,301 shares of company stock worth $4,431,468 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

