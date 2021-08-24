Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 31,711 shares.The stock last traded at $51.58 and had previously closed at $51.71.

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $614.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

