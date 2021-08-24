Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 287,020 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Duke Energy worth $183,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.15. 3,730,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,079. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

