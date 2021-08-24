e-Money (NGM) Price Tops $0.89 on Exchanges

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, e-Money has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $17.51 million and $557,312.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00055514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00129128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00158901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,526.87 or 1.00424359 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.75 or 0.01005225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.80 or 0.06786227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

