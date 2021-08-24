easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.02. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

