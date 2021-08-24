easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.02. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

