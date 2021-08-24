Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Eaton worth $32,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,279. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $170.26.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

