Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 604,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Eaton by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after acquiring an additional 484,737 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $168.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $169.64.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

