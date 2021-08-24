Edgeware (EDG) Reaches One Day Volume of $863,286.00

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $56.90 million and $863,286.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00049616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.00 or 0.00791783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00099404 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,387,385,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,774,859,312 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

